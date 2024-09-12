On the evening of Tuesday, 19th September 1944, an RAF Mosquito fighter bomber of 627 Squadron (KB267) was returning from a raid on the German cities of Munchen-Gladbach and Rheydt. It, unfortunately, ran into difficulties over the southern Netherlands, and subsequently crashed in fields near the Dutch town of Steenbergen, killing the crew of two.

On board, was Wing Commander Guy Gibson VC, DSO, DFC (39438), previously of 617 Squadron, and leader of the famous Dambusters Raid. His navigator on this occasion, had been Squadron Leader Jim ‘Paddy’ Warwick (156612) DFC from Belfast. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the two men’s deaths.

James Brown Warwick came from the Ligoniel area of Belfast. Born on 10th October 1921 at ‘Avonlea’ 986 Crumlin Road, the son of William John Warwick (a shipwright) and Josephine (Warwick (nee Brown). Jim (his preference) was a pupil of the Boy Model School and subsequently attended the Oranges Civil Service Academy. Towards the end of 1938, this ‘pleasant and gentle Ulsterman’, barely 17, decided to relocate to London, where he began working as a civil servant at the Air Ministry offices in Berkley Square House.

International tensions were growing over Czechoslovakia, at this time, and conflict with Germany appeared increasingly inevitable. The British Government eventually declared war on 3rd September 1939. Ten days later concerns over aerial bombing led to the evacuation of Air Ministry office staff to Harrogate. Jim, together with his friend and fellow Ulsterman, Tony Smith, were initially billeted at the home of Mr. Stockman and his family. Most of their free time was spent socialising in local pubs, learning to dance and cycling at weekends in the West Riding.

Sq. Ldr. James Brown Warwick

An extensive government re-organisation took place in the aftermath of Dunkirk. This led to the creation of a new Ministry of Aircraft Production under Lord Beaverbrook, and in late July 1940, all staff were recalled to London. The pair started working at ICI House, close to Lambeth Bridge. It was during this period that Jim decided to join the Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve, which he did shortly after St Patrick’s Day in March 1941. Tony saw him one last time, on Boxing Day that year, just prior to his departure for Canada to begin training as a navigator.

The necessary technical skills acquired in Canada were then consolidated by six months in Florida, where he underwent more advanced instruction in navigation. This spell overseas proved to be lengthy, and indeed it was not until the beginning of February 1943 that he set foot back in England. His first posting was to 1661 Conversion Unit, which was quickly followed on 29th April 1943, by a transfer to 49 Squadron. The latter, located at Fiskerton, near Lincoln, flew Lancasters.

Sq.Ldr. Jim Warwick’s time with 49 Squadron involved two operational tours of duty, undertaking a total of 27 ops between May 1943 and January 1944. These included raids on major German and Italian cities and industrial conurbations such as Berlin, Essen, Hamburg, Munich, Milan and Turin. The Lancaster was shot up over Oberhausen during his second mission on 15th June and on 27th July they had to make an early return because both port engines were failing. He also participated in a raid on Peenemunde, on 18th August 1943, where the V1 rockets were being developed. Meanwhile, the intervening period had seen him promoted to Pilot Officer.

After completing these tours, Jim was given a series of short postings early in 1944. First to No. 1485 Bombing and Gunnery Flight at Bardney, and then to 1661 Heavy Conversion Unit at Winthorpe to set up their radar station. Once again, he began to rise up the ladder of promotion within the RAF. The 4th February saw him raised to the rank of Flight Lieutenant, and 15th February to that of Squadron Leader. It also coincided with his award of a Distinguished Flying Cross.

The Graves of W/C Guy Gibson and Sq. Ldr. Jim Warwick

In the wake of the Dams raid, Wing Commander Guy Gibson had conducted several publicity tours in North America, but he now appeared eager to get back to combat flying. With this objective in mind, on 4th August 1944, Gibson arrived at No.54 Base Coningsby to become Operations Officer. Jim, just happened to be posted there later that same month, as Station Navigational Officer.

At some point, during Tuesday 19th September the Wing Commander, Master Bomber for the Rheydt raid, was informed that no Navigator available for his flight. On learning of this news, he went promptly to the Officers’ Mess, only to find the Squadron Leader there. What happened next is a matter of conjecture. Gibson had no clear authority over aircrew at Woodall Spa nor Coningsby, but as Operations Officer he was Jim’s unquestioned superior.

The distinction between an officer’s wish and a direct order can at times be ambiguous. It is understood that he would have known that both men were non-operational and that Jim, like himself, had no experience flying in Mosquitos. Whatever words were exchanged between them is unknown, but Jim Warwick flew that evening at 19.40 hrs.