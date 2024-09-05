Totalmobile appoints Chrissi Jackson to executive team as chief product officer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Totalmobile, a leading provider of field service management software solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Chrissi Jackson as chief product officer. Chrissi steps into this role after serving as the Head of Product Development at Totalmobile for just over a year. This appointment also comes at a pivotal time for Totalmobile as the company continues to strengthen its role in the growing global field service management software industry.

Chrissi brings nearly 20 years of experience in the information services sector, having held prominent positions at Ideagen, BSI, and Informa. During her tenure at Totalmobile, Chrissi has driven significant improvements across the company’s product portfolio. Under her guidance, the company has enhanced the utilisation of data across Totalmobile’s platform, introduced AI capabilities, and released fully integrated, multi-capability solutions. Notably, Chrissi oversaw the launch of a new works management solution tailored for the utilities and contractor market and spearheaded the development of an upcoming asset management capability, which is set to further strengthen Totalmobile’s offering.

Phil Race, CEO of Totalmobile, commented on the appointment: “We are delighted to welcome Chrissi to the executive team. Since joining Totalmobile, she has shown exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of our industry. One of Totalmobile’s true differentiators is product quality and our ability to deliver genuine value through our solutions. Chrissi is perfectly positioned to ensure we continue to build on this, driving innovation and delivering even greater value to our customers. Her strategic vision and ability to lead our product teams make her the ideal person to advance our product function as we continue to expand our offerings and grow our market presence globally.”

Chrissi also expressed her enthusiasm for her new role: “I am excited to take on this new challenge at Totalmobile and to lead our talented product team as we build on the strong foundation we’ve established. The field service management industry is rapidly evolving, and I look forward to helping steer our product strategy to meet the changing needs of our growing global customer base.”

Chrissi Jackson, Totalmobile's New CPO

Under Chrissi’s leadership, Totalmobile will continue to enhance its product innovation and strengthen its market position by continuing to deliver greater value to customers and drive growth in both new and existing markets. She will focus on improving the structure and operational processes within the product function, leading to enhanced operational efficiency and greater visibility in the organisation’s roadmap, ensuring that Totalmobile remains agile and responsive to market demands.

Totalmobile remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that make work and the lives of mobile workers better. Chrissi Jackson’s appointment as Chief Product Officer reinforces the company’s commitment to leadership excellence and its mission to drive growth through cutting-edge technology and inclusive leadership.