Trust’s Corporate Games set to pack a punch

Lady Mary Peters is urging local businesses to take up the last remaining team places at her Trust’s annual Corporate Games on Friday May 30 at Belfast’s Mary Peters Track.

Organisers have confirmed boxing legend Carl Frampton will lead competitors in a special pre-event warm-up session, ahead of up to 20 teams of eight taking part in a series of sports day style events culminating in a well-deserved BBQ lunch.

This year’s fun packed Games will be a special one as 2025 marks 50 years since the foundation of the Mary Peters Trust with over £1 million of funding awarded to athletes. It’s also the 5th year of the Corporate Games.

Last summer’s Paris Olympics saw Mary Peters Trust supported athletes Daniel Wiffen, Hannah Scott, Rhys McClenaghan Jack McMillan, Rebecca Shorten and Philip Doyle clinching gold, silver and bronze medals, showcasing the important work the Trust does to help athletes train and develop early in their sporting careers.

Lady Mary Peters pictured with Maxol Group CEO, Brian Donaldson

The Mary Peters Trust welcomes leading family-owned forecourt and convenience retailer Maxol as sponsor of the Games’ goodie bags which will be presented to all participants.

Brian Donaldson, Chief Executive of The Maxol Group is thrilled to back the event saying, “For more than 100 years, our business has been "at the heart of it", serving the communities we operate in right across Northern Ireland. In fact, just a short drive from here, we’ve recently transformed both Maxol Belvoir and Maxol Hilden with larger convenience stores, new Delish Deli’s and coffee-to-go - so they’re perfect for a final fuel stop ahead of the Games.

"We are proud and delighted to support the Mary Peters Trust Corporate Games. It’s an event that brings people together in the spirit of fitness, fun, and community, while also nurturing our local sporting talent who are an inspiration to us all. We hope the goodie bags will help to fuel all the fantastic teams taking part on the day and we wish everyone involved a successful and enjoyable event.”

Describing the Games, Lady Mary Peters says, “We have a jam-packed programme of classic sports day events like skipping, alongside track and field sports including shot put, long jump and relay, ensuring staff of all abilities and fitness levels can get involved.

“It’s a brilliant day out of the office, having great fun with your workmates and enjoying some exercise in the beautiful surroundings of the Mary Peters Track.”

Last year over 100 people from business organisations across Northern Ireland got involved, with senior managers highlighting how the Corporate Games dovetails with business wellbeing programmes and supports employee physical and mental health.

Companies are invited to enter one, two or several teams of eight people with an entry fee of £600 plus vat per team. The spirited corporate day out includes refreshments, goodie bags and BBQ lunch at the Mary Peters Track with proceeds going to the Mary Peters Trust.