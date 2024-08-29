UUP duo calls for more higher education places

By John Coulter
Contributor
Published 29th Aug 2024, 15:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Glen Miller, the East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Chief Spokesperson, and Mr Robert Carmichael, the East Londonderry UUP Association Chairman, have called on the Stormont Minister responsible for higher education to immediately implement a university fees freeze by as well as creating more HE places in the Province’s universities and regional colleges.

The UUP duo said in a joint statement to coincide with the start of the new academic year they would “warmly welcome any announcement that tuition fees for Northern Ireland students attending universities and regional colleges in the Province were to be frozen, and especially in the East Londonderry constituency which boasts the Ulster University and Northern Regional College”.

Mr Miller and Mr Carmichael added: “Any decision to freeze - even reduce fees - will hopefully be an encouragement for many Ulster students to remain in the Province to continue with their higher education studies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This would be a major step forward in combating the so-called ‘brain drain’ in Northern Ireland in which many of our students leave the Province to study in other areas of the United Kingdom or the Republic of Ireland.

Glen Miller, East Londonderry chief spokesmanGlen Miller, East Londonderry chief spokesman
Glen Miller, East Londonderry chief spokesman

“However, any fees financial incentive to remain in Northern Ireland, and especially given the excellent higher education provision in East Londonderry, must also be matched with a corresponding rise in the number of higher education places on courses at our universities and regional colleges,” said the UUP duo.

Related topics:UUPProvince

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.