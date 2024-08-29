UUP duo calls for more higher education places
The UUP duo said in a joint statement to coincide with the start of the new academic year they would “warmly welcome any announcement that tuition fees for Northern Ireland students attending universities and regional colleges in the Province were to be frozen, and especially in the East Londonderry constituency which boasts the Ulster University and Northern Regional College”.
Mr Miller and Mr Carmichael added: “Any decision to freeze - even reduce fees - will hopefully be an encouragement for many Ulster students to remain in the Province to continue with their higher education studies.
“This would be a major step forward in combating the so-called ‘brain drain’ in Northern Ireland in which many of our students leave the Province to study in other areas of the United Kingdom or the Republic of Ireland.
“However, any fees financial incentive to remain in Northern Ireland, and especially given the excellent higher education provision in East Londonderry, must also be matched with a corresponding rise in the number of higher education places on courses at our universities and regional colleges,” said the UUP duo.
