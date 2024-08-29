UUP duo calls for more higher education places

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glen Miller, the East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Chief Spokesperson, and Mr Robert Carmichael, the East Londonderry UUP Association Chairman, have called on the Stormont Minister responsible for higher education to immediately implement a university fees freeze by as well as creating more HE places in the Province’s universities and regional colleges.

The UUP duo said in a joint statement to coincide with the start of the new academic year they would “warmly welcome any announcement that tuition fees for Northern Ireland students attending universities and regional colleges in the Province were to be frozen, and especially in the East Londonderry constituency which boasts the Ulster University and Northern Regional College”.

Mr Miller and Mr Carmichael added: “Any decision to freeze - even reduce fees - will hopefully be an encouragement for many Ulster students to remain in the Province to continue with their higher education studies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This would be a major step forward in combating the so-called ‘brain drain’ in Northern Ireland in which many of our students leave the Province to study in other areas of the United Kingdom or the Republic of Ireland.

Glen Miller, East Londonderry chief spokesman