Workload crisis dominates UTU conference
Jacquie White, General Secretary of the UTU and formerly a teacher a Millburn Primary in the town, was speaking at the first UTU conference since the four main teaching unions in Northern Ireland resolved a long-running pay deal and secured a 5.5% salary increase.
Alongside that the Education Minister Paul Givan has also undertaken to hold an Independent Review into teacher workload.
“This is indeed a challenging conference. We have just secured the new pay deal but there has been a range of opinion with a huge issue around workload,” said Jacquie White, General Secretary of the UTU.
“Although the offer related to pay it served to bring those workload issues to the surface.
“We have been engaging with members. There’s been a lot of debate and we have reached a point where hopefully we are now moving into space where we can deliver.
“The unions understand the frustrations of the workforce. We’ve been working since 2020 to try to action some of these workload issues but unfortunately the effect of that has not yet been seen in classrooms.
“However, we now have a time fame around delivery and so we can hold the management side to account.
“We on the union side are prepared to put in the work so teachers can actually see a change in culture in their schools.
“The proposed Independent Review Panel is to include a union nominee and we hope the findings of the panel will be constructive for our education system and our profession.
“We hope too that during this review the management side will be amenable to what we have to say.
“Education here is in crisis due in no small part to a decade of under-funding which teachers have struggled to bridge by taking on ever-growing workloads in tandem with mounting bureaucracy and paperwork.
“This alongside the fact that the teaching profession’s pay scales had fallen so egregiously behind those of other professions meant the situation had become untenable as evidenced by the fact schools are increasingly unable to fill vacancies in even core subjects as graduates look elsewhere.
“We hope this will be the start of a shift in how our profession is viewed so teachers are indeed recognised for their commitment and hard work in nurturing and educating Northern Ireland’s next generation.”