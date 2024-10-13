Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This World Mental Health Day (10 October), Inspire is calling on employers and workplaces to back their mental health commitments through actions and not just empty claims.

The workplace wellbeing social enterprise is highlighting a growing trend of Wellbeing Washing, like greenwashing, whereby companies actively claim to support employees’ mental health, but reality sees them stressed, overwhelmed and burnt out. Inspire is inviting workplaces to partner with them to implement practical, meaningful support for employees’ mental wellbeing at work.