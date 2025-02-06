Youth-led campaign launched to encourage healthy relationships and break down barriers to seeking support

Brave Belfast Cailíní have created resources to help young women feel empowered and confident to speak out

A new youth-led campaign, to encourage healthy relationships and highlight the significance of boundaries and consent, was launched at Stormont this week.

The Brave Belfast Cailíní (Brave Belfast Girls) campaign also aims to inspire young women to support one another and access services if they feel worried or uncomfortable in a relationship.

MLA Paula Bradshaw and NI Commissioner for Children and Young People, Chris Quinn, joined attendees in the Long Gallery to hear about the campaign which has been developed by young women and girls aged between 12 and 16 from West Belfast.

Some of the resources created by The Brave Belfast Cailíní

The first campaign of its kind in Northen Ireland, Brave Belfast Cailíní is a partnership between NSPCC Northern Ireland and Footprints Women’s Centre, Poleglass.

Meeting bi-weekly since August, the group of 14 cailíní have been in charge of every aspect of the campaign, from the name and logo design, to creating inclusive, fun-with-a-message resources and a webpage designed to raise awareness of what a healthy relationship looks and feels like.

The campaign name Brave Belfast Cailíní was chosen because the group want every girl to know that they can talk about their feelings and relationships and that it is brave to speak out if you have any concerns.

Building on their chosen theme, ‘Be a Girl’s Girl’, the Cailíní want to reach as many young women as possible and encourage them to engage with the resources, support one another and raise awareness of places where they can get help and support.

Brave Belfast Cailíní with Maelíosa Cahill from Footprints (far left) and Pelin Yidir from NSPCC NI (far right). Pic: William Cherry

Cailíní member Grace (14) said: 'I have loved being part of the Brave Belfast Cailíní. I’ve learned a lot about relationships, knowing what a healthy relationship is and what's not. “I feel comfortable in the group and know I always have someone to talk to if I need to.”

Ayse (12) added: “The project has been fun and I’ve really enjoyed myself. I especially liked designing the logo because it was fun to see different girls come up with what would fit to display our courage and bravery.

“Brave Belfast Cailíní is really good, the topic is understandable and easy to grasp. It’s important to actually understand what it means in easy ways rather than nonsense talk to us.”

At the launch event on Tuesday February 4, the young women told attendees about the campaign and demonstrated the resources that they have created including the webpage, information Z Cards, poster, flyers and a quiz.

Pic 3 Brave Belfast Cailíní with MLA Paula Bradshaw and NI Children's Commissioner Chris Quinn. Pic: William Cherry

Going forward, the Cailíní aim to continue to spread the Be a Girl’s Girl message by sharing resources in their schools and clubs and participating in the Belfast Imagine Festival with a Brave Belfast Cailíní art exhibition in late March.

Speaking at the launch, sponsor of the event, Paula Bradshaw MLA, said: “Violence against women and girls continues to be a hugely significant and pressing issue in Northern Ireland, and it has rightly received its own emphasis in the Programme for Government.

“At the core of this campaign — Brave Belfast Cailíní — is a recognition that learning about healthy relationships, boundaries, and consent at a young age is essential in laying the foundation for a future free of violence and abuse.

“This early education is not just about understanding how to interact respectfully with others; it’s about empowering young people to recognise and act on their rights, and to create a culture where harmful behaviours are less likely to be normalised. It’s about breaking the cycle.”

NI Commissioner for Children and Young People, Chris Quinn, said: “I’m grateful to speak at this event and meet the girls behind it. Every young person has the right to feel safe, respected, and heard in their relationships.

“This campaign, created by young people for young people, is a powerful example of peer-led change by providing practical tools like the Red Flag or Green Flag Quiz, guidance on boundaries, and tips on being a Girl’s Girl. It equips young women with the knowledge and confidence to advocate for safe and respectful relationships.

"It is fantastic to see Brave Belfast Cailíní encouraging girls to raise their voices and call out toxic behaviours and opinions.”

Pelin Yildir, NSPCC NI Local Campaigns Officer, said: “It is important to hear from young people and what they have to say on important issues, and ultimately this is a topic that directly impacts them.

“I have been blown away by how much work the young women and girls have put into this campaign, and the confidence and knowledge they have developed on healthy relationships has been astounding. I am excited to see them continue to work together and deliver change in their schools and communities.

“This campaign has created some brilliant resources with strong messages from the young women, and I am excited to see our impact within Belfast and beyond and start more conversation about healthy relationships with young people.’’

Maelíosa Cahill, Family Empowerment Coordinator at Footprints Women’s Centre, said: “It has been a privilege for Footprints to partner with the NSPCC to support Brave Belfast Cailíní in direct response to combatting the epidemic of violence against women and girls.

“The resources this project has produced will not only empower young girls to make positive choices for healthy relationships, but also support parents, professionals and the wider community in tailoring support provision for young women for generations to come.

“The youth-led approach adopted by Footprints and the NSPCC has had immediate impact amongst this young group as they developed the understanding and emotional tools to provide effective peer-support to one another.

“Likewise, they have inspired all of us through their determination to drive lasting change for women and girls across the region and we look forward to continuing to champion their voices.”

To find out more about Brave Belfast Cailíní and to access the resources, go to: www.footprintswomenscentre.org/bravebelfastcailini

