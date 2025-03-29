Brisk trade for Friesians at club show and sale held at Banbridge (1978)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After Ulster Friesian bulls dominated top prices at the RDS show and sale at Ballsbridge, Southern breeders renewed a buying spree for Black and White heifers at the Northern Ireland Friesian Club show and sale, which was held at Banbridge during this week in 1978, reported Farming Life.

The judge Mr J J Kelly, from Drogheda, backed his placing of the champion by paying joint top price of 1,800 guineas for the choice in-calf heifer, exhibited by J Ronald McLean of Donaghmore, Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

Earlier another Southern breeder, Mr S McCormack, of Clanlara, Co Limerick, had also paid 1,800 guineas for a choice first-prize in-calf heifer of Fred Duncan, Crumlin.

The second highest price of 1,600 guineas was paid by William Montgomery, Newtownards, for the champion bull, which was exhibited by Robert Mulligan.

William Montgomery from Newtownards, pictured in February 1981, with his Friesian supreme champion bull, which made the top price of 2,600 guineas as the Royal Ulster Spring Show and Sale at Balmoral, Belfast. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Robert Emerson, of Dungannon, went to 1,350 guineas for a second prize heifer of Andrew McKibbin, Kilkeel Road, Annalong.

The next four highest prices were paid by southern breeders. Mr W Doran, of Ardee, Co Louth, paid 1,300 guineas for an in-calf heifer which stood fourth in her class for Robert Dickson of Crilly, Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone.

A third-prize heifer from Barbican Farms, Newcastle, went to James Fryday, Kilcomac, Co Offally, at 1,200 guineas.

Christie Nulty, of Slane, Co Meath, paid 1,150 guineas for a grand second-prize heifer of Robert Mulligan, Banbridge.

Pictured in February 1981 is Ben Mallon from Toomebridge, with his fine third prize Friesian bull which made 1,250 guineas at the Royal Ulster Spring Show and Sale at Balmoral, Belfast. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Another heifer from Ronald McLean, Donaghmore, went south, also at 1,150 guineas, this time to James Keating, Kildoorey, Co Cork.

Joseph Caddoo, Ballyhaskin, Millisle, received 1100 guineas for a fourth prize-winner, the purchaser being Harper Boute, Caledon, Co Tyrone.

Mr Fryday from Kilcomac went to 1060 guineas for a heifer exhibited by W R Cooper, Ballygawley, Co Tyrone.

Then came the reserve female champion of Kellett Galbraith, Glenarm, Ballymena, at 1050 guineas, paid by a local breeder, Mr A Martin.

Twelve-year-old Trevor Gabbie of Ballynahinch, pictured in February 1981, with his father’s Aberdeen Angus bull which was the overall beef champion at the Royal Ulster spring show and sale which was held at Balmoral. Picture: News Letter archive/Darryl Armitage

Mr J J Kelly, the judge, who had bought the female champion, was in again at 1,000 guineas for a first-prize heifer from Hugh Stevenson, Kilkeel.

Then came a see-saw bidding battle between local and Eire buyers.

The reserve male champion from Barbican Farms made 920 guineas, paid by J A Boyle, Carrowdore, Newtownards.

Tom Mulkern of Loughrea, Co Galway, bought four heifers, including one from Samuel Hall, Fivemiletown, at 880 guineas.

Pictured in February 1981 is John McMordie of Ballygowan, with the Hereford supreme champion bull which made 1,400 guineas at the Royal Ulster Spring Show and Sale at Balmoral, Belfast. Looking on is the judge, Wesley Henderson of Trillick, Co Tyrone. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

B Johnston, of Omagh, went to 860 guineas for a heifer from the Smiddiehill herd of William Montgomery, Newtownards.

William Brannyan, Ballybay, Co Monaghan, paid 850gns for a heifer of John Shilliday, Katesbridge, Banbridge.

John J McDowell, Castlereagh. Belfast, received 840 guineas for a heifer which went to John Magnier, Glenworth, Co Cork.

Hugh Stevenson, Kilkeel, received 820 guineas for a heifer bought by William Parke, Ballyward, Castlewellan, and a similar price was paid by D O'Sullivan, Kilmallock, Co Limerick, for a heifer from Andrew McKibbin, Annalong.

Two cows changed hands at 800 guineas each - J Aubrey Patterson, Bangor (to J Williamson, Dungannon) and Robert Cromie, Banbridge (John Noonan, Kildoonery, Co Cork).

Three heifers also made 800 guineas each - J Aubrey Patterson, a third prize-winner (to J A Martin, Donaghadee); Joseph Caddoo (to James Berkery, Kilmallock, Co Limerick); J Aubrey Patterson (to T V Gibney, Newry).

For the Crawford brothers of Ardmore, Brookeborough, Co Fermanagh, the Royal Ulster Spring Show and Sale at Balmoral, Belfast, in February 1981 was the fourth Friesian reserve supreme championship in a row. Herbie is pictured here with the bull – the brothers also had the Large White reserve champion boar as well. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

South Antrim UFU Group: Mr John Robinson, secretary of the South Antrim Group of the Ulster Farmers' Union, reported at the annual general meeting in Crumlin Primary School that the group income had increased by 54 per cent, over 1976 to a record £10,825 with an average subscription per member of £16.25, which was “the second highest in Ulster”.

He thanked the members for their continued support, and referred to the loss of members in the group, who were farmers mainly in the £5 bracket who refused to pay the minimum subscription of £10 and he appealed to these people to reconsider and re-join the union. Mr Michael Aldworth, the outgoing group chairman, who presided, thanked members for their support during his two-year term in office.

He referred to the group's involvement in Ulster Farmers Investments and congratulated members on their record investment of £60,000.