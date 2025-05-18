RUAS says this year's Balmoral Show was a 'resounding success' with 'superb' attendance

​The success of this year’s Balmoral Show was “demonstrated at every level” – and the connections made between farmers and businesses will have an ongoing impact, according to the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society.

The annual event – held outside Lisburn – drew to a close on Saturday, with the RUAS Group Executive Director Theresa Morrissey describing it as a “resounding success”.

However, she wouldn’t be drawn on the exact overall attendance figures for the week, instead saying that it was “very similar to previous years”.

Speaking to the News Letter on Sunday, Ms Morrissey said: “The show was really a resounding success. We really feel that we've implemented the society's mission to showcase excellence, innovation and best practice in food and farming.

Crowds on day four of the Balmoral Show on Saturday. Picture: Graham Baalham-Curry/Press Eye

“I think that was demonstrated at every level, all over the show, in terms of attendance. Attendance was superb over the four days, and it met all our expectations and was in line with attendances in recent years”, she said.

The RUAS chief said that attendance is not a key indicator for the event’s success – and that a range of factors, including admission numbers, event infrastructure and facilities, and visitor comfort, enjoyment and participation are important. “We really feel that that matrix was really well balanced this year”, she said.

Asked about the exact attendance numbers the RUAS director said “it was very similar to previous years, really in line with where we want to be” - describing it as a “big number” but saying the impact of the show is of utmost importance.

“The level of engagement this year was excellent and far exceeded perhaps other years. All our industry partners were there, and it was great collaboration. Everybody was extremely positive and forward looking.

A young boy keeps an eye on his pig on day four of the Balmoral Show

“And I think for some people think the Balmoral Show finishes when the marquees come down. But it doesn't, it's all the connections that people have made over the four days, the ideas and concepts that people are going to bring forward. That’s really important”, she said.

Asked about the political nature of the event this year, given the UK government’s inheritance tax policies and controversy over environmental reforms proposed by the Stormont agriculture minister, Theresa Morrissey said it was good to have politicians there.

“Hopefully that positivity, listening, can move the sector forward”, she said.

On Friday, a cattle truck overturned on the M1, several miles east of Dungannon, with police later confirming that some cattle had to be euthanised.

The competition was hot as ever on Saturday at the Balmoral Show

Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson said: “One man, the driver of the lorry, sustained minor injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital for treatment. A vet, along with specially trained officers attended the scene and humanely euthanised a number cattle that had been badly injured”.