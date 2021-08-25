Saintfield Horse Show is blessed with fine weather and good entries

From left, Working Hunter Derby winner, Michael McGaffin on ‘Green Hall Rock N Roll’, David McClurg and Joan Cunningham (show director) presenting the Barbra Andrew’s Memorial Tray

The horse boxes and lorries just kept rolling in.

Within one hour George Stewart’s massive yard that is so big you could land Concord in was absolutely full. George then opened his field which overlooks the entire showgrounds and within a short time it was full.

The atmosphere was fabulous and the craic and laughter with people who hadn’t seen each other for such a long time was wonderful.

Walter Albert with the champion Miniature Horse 'Dust Me off Dandy' and judge Michael Weston

The live country music and singing from Gerard Dornan (Country Harmony) rang out adding further to the atmosphere.

The working hunter course was built by David McClurg, one of the country’s top Working Hunter course designers, It was built on a superb sand and rubber all weather surface.

The three grass arenas for the Show Horses and show ponies were like cricket pitches and the perfect size to host the best show hunters in the country.

Show director Joan Cunningham said: “We were lucky enough to have the very best judges in the whole of Ireland judging for us.

Winner of the George Stewart ‘Race Horse to Riding Horse' Class, Alex Wallace on ‘Royal Sea Breeze' being presented with the Joseph Andrew's Memorial Silver Salver by Judge Kevin Ross and Show Director Joan Cunningham and, from left Judge Suzy Barkely , and the Saintfield Horse Show Promotion girls Karlie and Olivia Spenser

“I am delighted beyond words for the massive support we have received. All proceeds raised will go to our Ugandan Project. Last year we provided a bore hole in Pius Kulama’s village in Uganda giving the community fresh clean water and now we’re going to continue to improve their standard of life.”

Joan added: “ My sincere thanks go to George Stewart for kindly hosting the show on his magnificent premises.

“A very big thank you to all our sponsors, Stewarts and every person who helped in any way to make the show a magnificent success. See you all next year.”

Coralie Brolly on Cadlanvalley Octavia

Mya McCreesh on Lucky Penny

Judges Richard Iggulden and Victoria Mullans with Vi Patterson

Line up of Miniature Horses at the 2021 Saintfield Horse Show

Riding Horse Championship, Nichola Howarth on ‘NEH Flagmount Diamond’ and judges Olaf and Dawn McKee

Ann Williams on her beautiful Cob showing you how it is done at Saintfield Horse Show

Lagan Construction Supreme Hunter championship, Megan Hamil on 'The King's Ransom' with Judges Dawn Mckee and Victoria Mullans

Winner of the Coloured Horse Class, Claire Adair on Dot and judge Victoria Mullans at the Saintfield Horse Show on Saturday

Pippa Leathem on Silver Jubilee at the Saintfield Horse Show

Kierstin Chisel on High-tops Flower Girl with her mother Kate Chisel with the Saintfield Horse Show team Karlie and Olivia Spenser

Line up of prize winners in the four year old Hunter class at Saintfield Horse Show

Noah Huston on Amesbury Queen Bee at the Saintfield Horse Show

Lisa Talbot and Teddy the Champion Dog at Saintfield Horse Show on Saturday 14th August

Gerald Dornan (Country Harmony) at the Saintfield Horse Show