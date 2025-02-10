Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) representatives have joined thousands of farmers at a rally in London to protest over new inheritance tax rules.

UFU president William Irvine was joined by parliamentary officer Alexander Kinnear as farmers continued their campaign against the new tax rules.

Today’s tractor rally, organised by Save British Farming, came as MPs debated an e-petition with more than 148,000 signatures calling to keep the current inheritance tax exemptions for working farms.

Labour has insisted it will not make a U-turn on its plans to introduce a 20% inheritance tax rate on farms worth more than £1 million.

The changes announced in the Budget are due to come into force in April 2026 and scrap an exemption which meant no inheritance tax was paid to pass down family farms.

Speaking on the UFU Facebook page, Mr Irvine announced the reasons behind his attendance in London.

He said: "Myself and Alexander are over here in London, and all the four union presidents are also here.

"There's a debate in Westminster Hall and there's a rally out on the streets in front of Whitehall.

"Today is a continuation of the pressure and the meetings and the making of our case to further this caution around this unfair tax."

Meanwhile, “persistent and peaceful” campaigning by farmers on the tax rules could “get change”, Nigel Farage has said.

The Reform UK leader predicted that Labour MPs in rural seats would be “getting scared”, and would put pressure on Number 10 if they see “local communities getting behind these families” who have been impacted by the changes.

Speaking at a Farmers To Action campaign event in north London before the event in Westminster, Mr Farage told the PA news agency: “I’m pleased to see the campaign is ramping up. It’s growing right across the country.

“The message I’ve been putting to them, I think they’re listening too, which is 100 Labour MPs now represent rural seats – if they see local communities getting behind these families, they’re going to start getting scared, and they’re going to start putting pressure on No 10, and let’s face it, they’re in pretty big trouble already.

“So I think if this campaign is persistent and peaceful, they can get change.”

Mr Farage, who was joined at the event by professional boxer Derek Chisora, said the protesters had been “behaving impeccably” and should continue to be “voluble, but peaceful within the law”.

Mr Farage also advocated “just getting rid of inheritance tax as a whole”.

Asked if he thought the measure should be scrapped completely, Mr Farage said: “Yes, I do actually. You’re basically taxing money that’s been taxed already as a death tax, and it’s horrible.