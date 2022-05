Visitor numbers are on course for 100,000 visitors, say Christine Adams (RUAS president) and John Henning (vice president).

While there was a Balmoral Show held last year, it was moved from its usual May slot to September, due to the pandemic, and was still subject to Covid restrictions.

This is the first unrestricted traditional May show since May 2019.

From left, Jean Mann, vice president RUAS, Ben Lowry, News Letter editor, Christine Adams, RUAS president, John Henning, RUAS deputy president at the News Letter and Farming Life stand at Balmoral on the last day of the 2022 show, Saturday May 14