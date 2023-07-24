News you can trust since 1737
Watch: Drumbo Vintage Rally raises funds for Kidney Care UK

The Drumbo Vintage Rally was held last Thursday from Drumbo Presbyterian Church.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 24th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

The run was in support of Kidney Care UK and the charity’s ambassador Jo-Anne Dobson was on hand to see the rally off.

Jo-Anne remarked: “From the masses of vintage cars, tractors and motor bikes which took to the roads, to the amazing gentlemen of the organising committee and the superb supper from Farm House Treats we had a ball.”

She added: “It was terrific to be joined by kidney recipients Eric and Steven as we talked transplants and chatted about the work of the charity to help and support local people affected by kidney disease.”

The Drumbo Vintage Rally was held last Thursday from Drumbo Presbyterian Church. Picture: Jo-Anne DobsonThe Drumbo Vintage Rally was held last Thursday from Drumbo Presbyterian Church. Picture: Jo-Anne Dobson
She concluded: “Thank you to everyone who came along and supported a tremendous community night.”

Our thanks to Jo-Anne for allowing us to share this video from the rally online.

Share your videos from the local shows, tractor and vintage runs etc with Farming Life, email them to [email protected].