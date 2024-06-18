Watch: Glasswater Primary School PTA hold first tractor run at Crossgar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite the downpours earlier in the day it was blue sky and sun all evening for the first ever tractor run held by the Glasswater Primary School PTA down in Crossgar, Co Down.

Darryl Armitage popped down from his work desk at home in Dundonald to capture some video and photographs from the tractor run.

This is his first video from the night, there will be several more throughout this week, so keep an eye out.

If you see anyone in our photographs and video, why not tag, comment or share with them.