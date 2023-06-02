Wesley took the video while out on a spin on his Ferguson. He explained: “With this lovely summer weather it is hard to resist going a jaunt round wee lanes and roads in the beautiful evening sunshine.”

If you are out and about on the tractor around Northern Ireland (and even further afield) why not share your video footage with Farming Life and we will put it up on our website.

Videos and photographs can be sent to me at [email protected].