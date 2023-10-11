News you can trust since 1737
Watch: Ploughing underway at 106th Killead Ploughing Society Match

The 106th Killead Ploughing Society Match was held last week in fields just outside Muckamore, Co Antrim.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:45 BST
The land had been kindly granted by the Bingham family of Hillcrest Road, Muckamore.

While conditions were somewhat challenging under foot the competitors pressed on with the ploughing.

Farming Life’s Darryl Armitage made the trip up to Muckamore to capture some videos from the match.

