Watch: Some static exhibitions at the Traction Engine Club of Ulster (TECU) Steam Rally

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 21st Jul 2024, 18:40 BST
The Ballee Playing Fields at Ballymena was the setting last weekend for the Traction Engine Club of Ulster (TECU) Steam Rally.

Farming Life’s Darryl Armitage popped up to the rally to capture some videos and photos from the event.

The Friday night saw the ever popular cavalcade which led by Second World War vehicle to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings this year.

