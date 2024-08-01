Watch: Tractors gather for Kilhorne Parish Church tractor and classic vehicle run
The Kilhorne Parish Church tractor and classic vehicle run was held last Friday evening down in the the Co Down village.
Farming Life’s Darryl Armitage made the journey down to Annalong to capture these photographs from the event.
See who you can spot in his his video from the event.
