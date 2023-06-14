News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date

Watch: Tractors out for a spin during the Tamlaght O’Crilly District tractor run

Our thanks to John Nicholl for kindly allowing us to share these videos online at Farming Life.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

They are of tractors during the Tamlaght O’Crilly District tractor run which was held on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Would you like your event, fundraiser featured in Farming Life and online, then why not share your video footage and photographs?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Videos and photographs can be sent to me at [email protected].

Our thanks to John Nicholl for kindly allowing us to share these videos online at Farming Life. They are of tractors during the Tamlaght O'Crilly District tractor run which was held on Friday, June 9, 2023. Picture: John NichollOur thanks to John Nicholl for kindly allowing us to share these videos online at Farming Life. They are of tractors during the Tamlaght O'Crilly District tractor run which was held on Friday, June 9, 2023. Picture: John Nicholl
Our thanks to John Nicholl for kindly allowing us to share these videos online at Farming Life. They are of tractors during the Tamlaght O'Crilly District tractor run which was held on Friday, June 9, 2023. Picture: John Nicholl