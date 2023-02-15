The artificial pics, created by Japanese site 6takarakuji, asked an AI to generate photorealistic images of gaming legends as reality TV stars - including Super Mario, Lara Croft, Destiny’s Ikora Rey and The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia.

And the results are astounding, with the lineup including some surprising bombshells and some unexpected heartthrobs - with Super Mario turning out to be a total stud.

Super Mario: Mario

What AI thinks the real Mario would look like

We’re all familiar with Super Mario’s iconic look - but who would have known that the humble plumber has the potential to become an Italian stallion, if only he were real? Although he’s swapped his piercing blue eyes for a sultry brown in the AI-generated image, there’s no denying where this reality TV stud got his looks from thanks to his flowing hair and majestic moustache.

Super Mario: Princess Peach

If Princess Peach decided to swap reigning over Mushroom Kingdom for becoming the queen of reality TV, it seems that she’d be a complete knockout. With her voluminous blonde hair and cute floral accessories, the AI has managed to perfectly pair her peachy complexion with soft pink hues - and something tells us Mario and her would hit it off perfectly.

Legend of Zelda: Princess Zelda

How the AI imagines Princess Peach

Princess Peach isn’t the only royal video game character to be reimagined as a babe - with Link’s love interest Zelda swapping her elfin ears for a seasonal summer hat, which makes a killer combo with her tousled blonde locks and sparkly bodice. And although her necklace looks a little different than it does in the video games, we’re sure Link would still make it his mission to win her over.

Tomb Raider: Lara Croft

If you were asked to imagine ‘Lara Croft as a reality tv star’, then you’d probably have already thought of a pretty close match to the AI-generated image. Although many people would think of Angelina Jolie’s classic portrayal, it seems the AI has opted for a more tanned and less pouty Lara. Interestingly, she also seems to be wearing less makeup than those other video game characters.

How AI imagines a real-life image of Princess Zelda would look