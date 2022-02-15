Players who logged on this morning were surprised to learn that Fortnite was not working.

The free-to-play game is popular among kids and teenagers, with more than 80.4 million monthly users and 4 million users daily.

Here's everything you need to know about why Fortnite is not working right now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why is Fortnite not working?

Fortnite is currently updating their systems which is disabling some aspects of the game.

Taking to Twitter, @FortniteStatus said,

'The v19.30 update is scheduled for release on February 15th. Downtime will begin at 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes before.'

Why is Fortnite not working? Here is why Fortnite is not working and - what is in the Fortnite item shop?

The time of 04:00 AM ET, is 09:00 AM in the UK.

When will Fornite be working?

Fortnite have not yet confirmed when things will be back up and running.

Telling players, 'We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended!'

When will Fortnite servers be back up?

Typically, when servers are taken down it can take up to two hours for them to be restored.

It has been confirmed that Fortnite servers are now back up and running, but players may experience longer queue times when logging on.

What is Fortnite?

Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale inspired game developed by Epic Games.