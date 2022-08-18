A Levels: Results out today for 25,000 pupils in Northern Ireland - where to go if you don’t get the results you need?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their grades will be based on the first summer exams held for three years.

A-level and AS-level exams were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic and pupils were awarded grades calculated by their schools instead.

ome students in Northern Ireland will also receive the results of BTECs or other vocational qualifications.

The vast majority of pupils getting their A-level results will have taken formal summer exams for the first time - as they will not have taken exams at GCSE or AS-level. T

he Northern Ireland exams board, the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA), said it expected this year’s grades would be higher than the last time exams were held in 2019.

It said grades awarded by examiners will also “take into account the impact of Covid-19”.

However, grades will be lower than 2021 when they reached record highs.

Results day

In 2021, more than half (51%) of A-level entries were awarded A* or A grades, a rise from about 45% in 2020.

Pupils could expect to receive their A-level and AS grades online from 8am - but some will collect their results from their schools.

Most (88%) of the A-levels sat in Northern Ireland were from local exams board CCEA, while others sat exams set by other boards across the UK.

Scores of students are also set to receive BTec results and vocational qualifications.

Thousands of students will be receiving their results today.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has urged those receiving results to make use of guidance offered by his department’s careers service.

“For many young people, obtaining exam results is an exciting and important milestone in their lives and the epitome of their academic life so far and I would encourage them to take advantage of professional careers guidance in order to make well informed decisions which will affect their future career choices,” he said.

“As students receive their results many will be delighted while others may be disappointed, however I would like to reassure both students and parents/carers that help and advice is available during this time.

“My department’s careers service has access to up-to-date information on employment trends provided by the department’s economists.

“They can offer impartial advice and guidance on a range of career choices, including further and higher education, training and employment including apprenticeships, and higher level apprenticeships.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to offer my very best wishes to those either receiving or waiting for their results and reassure you that the careers service is ready and waiting to help you access the path best suited to you and your career ambitions.”

This can be accessed at: https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/services/chat-with-a-careers-adviser, or you can speak with an adviser by calling 0300 200 7820.

Webchat and phone opening hours will be extended over the results period and advisers will be available via webchat and telephone from 9.30am to 7.00pm on Thursday and Friday of results week.

Mairead Monds, NSPCC Northern Ireland’s Childline team manager, said results day can be a stressful time for young people, and particularly this year with the return of public exams for the first time in three years.