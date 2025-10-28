A&O Shearman Rewards Ulster University Talent

Shauna Clarke, a Senior Library Assistant at Monaghan County Libraries, was awarded the A&O Shearman award for best overall performance in the two-year Library and Information Management Postgraduate Diploma at Ulster University.

The Diploma is accredited by the Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals (CILIP) and enhances the knowledge and skills of information professionals, boosting their career prospects in the sector. It is delivered completely online, which encourages learning flexibility and attracts both local and international students.

Jonathan Jackson, A&O Shearman’s Global Head of Research & Library said: “Congratulations to Shauna on this well-deserved recognition.

“Our partnership with Ulster University is built on a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and the power of knowledge to shape the future. Shauna’s achievement is a testament to the talent and dedication we see every year from Ulster University’s students. We are delighted to celebrate her success and to continue supporting a programme that equips future leaders with the skills and confidence to thrive in a rapidly changing world.”

Dr Claire Woods, Head of the School of Education at Ulster University says: "Ulster University is proud to announce the continued success of its Postgraduate Diploma in Library and Information Management, which has seen a significant rise in student enrolment. As the only professionally accredited programme of its kind in Ireland, it offers flexible, high-quality education to professionals across the library and information sector, regardless of location, through an innovative and accessible e-learning platform.

“With strong and enduring partnerships with leading professional bodies and industry stakeholders, the course equips graduates with the expertise, confidence, and practical skills needed to excel in this vital and evolving field.

“We are especially pleased to celebrate our ongoing collaboration with A&O Shearman, whose prestigious award recognises the outstanding calibre of student work and the programme’s broader impact on the sector. On behalf of the School of Education at Ulster University, we extend our warmest congratulations to this year’s award recipient, Shauna Clarke.

“This valued partnership with A&O Shearman continues to enrich our students’ professional journeys, offering not only recognition of academic excellence but also a meaningful boost to their personal and career development. The A&O Shearman award is regarded as a mark of distinction within the University and the wider professional community."

This year’s winner, Shauna Clarke, Senior Library Assistant at Monaghan County Libraries adds:

“This course, and the online learning experience, made it easy to balance full-time work and study, and I was able to apply what I was learning in real time. It gave me a solid academic foundation that’s really boosted my confidence and helped me grow professionally and adapt to the ever-changing nature of modern library and information provision.