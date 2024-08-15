Banbridge Academy Principal Robin McLoughlin praises tenacity and efforts of students, parents and colleagues after almost 90% of A-Level pupils achieve grades A* - C
In a statement the school reported that 89.3% of all entries resulted in grades A* - C.
Out of the 175 pupils who entered these examinations 84 obtained a minimum of 3 A* - B grades or better while 36 students obtained three A*/A grades:
“We congratulate all our students on their outstanding results and wish them well as they begin the next stage of their careers," he said.
"These results would not have been obtained, however, without the dedication and commitment of the teaching staff of the Academy; their professional approach has undoubtedly underpinned this success.
"The education of our young people involves a partnership and I want to pay tribute to my colleagues in our primary schools who have created the foundation for the success our pupils enjoy today.
"I know our parents are delighted with the success of their sons and daughters, and they too must be congratulated for their consistent support and encouragement as we work together to ensure high levels of success for our students.
"Collectively, we celebrate the success of our students and we commend the Class of 2024 for their resilience and maturity. We thank them for the memories they have created in the Academy and wish them every success in the next stage oftheir educational journey.”
At AS Level 84.5% of all entries resulted in grades A – C.
He added: "These results provide an excellent foundation on which to build for A Level success next year. Once again they reflect the hard work of our students, the diligence of our teaching staff and the ongoing support of parents.”
At A-Level 36 students obtained 3 A*/A grades:
Zara Brown, Joshua Brownlee, Alana Burns-Atkin, Mya Campbell, Beth Cordner, Emma Craig, Euan Cumming, Abi Dreaning, Jack Duke, Will Egerton, Emma Graham, Corey Hamilton, Ruth Herron, Ollie Kelly, Hannah Kennedy, Darragh Knox, Johnny Leathem, Joey Mackrell, Brooke Magill, Hannah Malcomson, Holly McAlister, Nicole McCully, Anna McKernan, Holly McKibbin, Moore McLoughlin, Aaron Millen, Rory Moore, Kian Moran, Abby Patterson, Leah Rodgers, Rachel Sands, Matthew Stevenson, Zoe Stinson, Joshua Thompson, Joshua Toal and Lauren White.
