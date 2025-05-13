Brian Fair: Outpouring of grief after death of much-loved classroom assistant who 'always put a smile on peoples faces' - school closing on day of funeral

There has been an explosion of grief on social media after the death of a much-loved classroom assistant.

The death of Brian Fair at the weekend (Sunday) sent shockwaves through Lisnagarvey High School in Lisburn with hundreds of tributes from staff and former pupils.

Originally from Lisburn, he is survived by his wife Laura and two young children.

And it has been announced that the Lisburn school is going to close on Friday the day of Mr Fair’s funeral.

‘The school will be closed on Friday 16 May as we respectfully prepare for the funeral of our dear colleague Brian Fair,’ a post said.

‘The outpouring of messages of consolation from pupils, staff former pupils, parents and governors have been a credit to our school community as we mark the legacy of love and care brought to the community of Lisnagarvey High School by the life of Brian Fair’.

An earlier post from Lisnagarvey High School – a letter posted on social media from principal Jim Sheerin said: “It is with the deepest regret and sadness that we inform our school community of the passing yesterday of the most beloved member of staff in Lisnagarvey High School, Mr Brian Fair”.

Brian Fair

The letter added that pupils and staff would be able to avail of counselling and that “no one has to face this alone”.

The letter added: “We will be in further communication around this tragic event in due course. Our heartfelt thoughts of condolence are with his family and his loved ones.”

Messages of shock and grief on social media included one from UUP MLA Robbie Butler who said: “Within 2 days I have heard of the sad passing of 2 wonderful men.

"An old school chum called Neil Kirk. Ex Lisnagarvey school colleague who moved across to Scotland a while ago, and sadly earlier today learnt of the passing of Brian Fair an absolutely lovely guy who always made me smile when we met.

Lisnagarvey High School

"There will be quite a few grieving their loss and I will be grateful for knowing both of these amazing men. Our thoughts and prayers are with those family, friends and colleagues who will feel this loss deeply”.

Another message from Andrew Thompson added: “Big B made a huge contribution in the time when he was in Elmwood, especially in the work of Holiday Bible Club and Boys' Brigade. He brought great fun and energy to our church family life.

"Personally, Donna and I will never forget the fun and laughter brought to our home by Brian, Laura & Gillian on those many Saturday nights when they babysat our boys.

"Our thoughts and prayers along with those of our whole church family are with the Fair family and especially with Laura and her two young children. Psalm 46”.

And in another tribute, Michelle Briggs Hamilton, said: “One of the best humans and staff members for any person or child who crossed his path.

"His dedication to support pupils especially all those Saturday mornings.

"A heartbroken family and school community today. Thoughts with everyone. One of the best”.

Meanwhile, a post on Lagan Valley Vineyard said: “We are heartbroken at the unexpected loss of our beloved friend Brian Fair this past weekend.

"Brian was a cherished part of the LVV family, as are his wife Laura and their kids, Abram and Esmae.

"Please hold Laura and the kids, as well as their wider family, in your hearts and prayers over the coming days.

"They are also grieving the loss of Brian’s beloved grandmother, who passed away over the weekend as well.

"We pray that their entire family is held close in the comforting embrace of Jesus as they journey through both losses.

"A celebration of Brian’s life will be held at our Venue this Friday 16th May at 11AM. The service will also be livestreamed on our YouTube channel.