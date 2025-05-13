Northern Ireland Weather: Wall-to-wall sunshine today as we bask in 24°C but just how long will it last?

Today is yet another great day in Northern Ireland as the ‘settled weather continues with all areas staying dry and seeing prolonged periods of sunshine’.

The Met Office in Northern Ireland adds that ‘the light east to northeast breezes will mean the best of the very warm afternoon highs will be well inland’.

There will be a maximum temperature of 24 °C, adds the Met Office.

Tonight will be ‘dry with little cloud, save for some higher cloud that feeds across the east and north overnight’.

There will be ‘light east to northeast breezes’ with a minimum temperature of 4 °C.

And tomorrow (Wednesday), will according to the Met Office be ‘another fine, dry and sunny day in prospect with light northeast breezes allowing seasonally warm to very warm highs inland, though temperatures probably a couple of degrees down from Tuesday’.

Forecasters say temperatures will be 22 °C.

And the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is ‘dry and sunny weather will hold with inland areas continuing to see the highest of the warm to very warm afternoon highs’.

And winds will be light.

Meanwhile the long term forecast for Saturday 17 May - Monday 26 May ‘dry, fine, and largely sunny conditions are expected to continue for the vast majority as a slow moving area of high pressure remains dominant’.

‘The weather will continue to be warm or very warm, especially in the west, but it will likely be cooler in the east as some coastal areas see more persistent low cloud at times, compared with previous days.

Abby Mantulak, Katharine Vitale, Emma Vendrell, Lucy Shreves and Gisela Lombard pictured enjoying the grounds of Belfast city hall. Picture By: Arthur Allison /Pacemaker Press.

‘There is an increasing chance that conditions will turn wetter and more unsettled through the mid- to latter-part of next week, possibly following a hotter spell, as areas of rain and strengthening winds threaten from the west and/or south (the latter bringing a risk of thunderstorms)

‘This would most likely to be accompanied by temperatures dropping nearer to average for the time of year’.

And looking even further ahead, the forecast from Tuesday 27 May - Tuesday 10 Jun ‘the start of the period may see some more in the way of rain and showers across, especially across western parts’.

‘Fine and dry weather is more likely to prevail towards the south and east and may start to develop more widely, but occasional spells of rain and showers are still possible, with potential for thunderstorms on some days.