Council encourages Belfast job seekers to take the next step

People living in Belfast who are looking for jobs or interested in reskilling for a new career are being encouraged to join Belfast City Council at one of their upcoming ‘Take the Next Step’ Employment Academies Roadshows on September 6 and 8.

These free events are being organised to help people find out more about employment academies in business services, fibre, technology, construction, transport and logistics, health and social care, playwork and childcare. No booking is required.

Councillor Ryan Murphy, chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, said: “We made a commitment in the Belfast Agenda to help residents reach their full potential and to empower those furthest removed from the labour market to progress in employment. We also want to support business growth and help Belfast employers with current recruitment challenges. Our employment academies are resourced through a variety of sources which includes our own funds, the Belfast Labour Market Partnership and the Learning & Work Institute.

Cllr Ryan Murphy, chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee with Employment Academy participants Ciana Bradley, Conor Walsh, Eoghan McDonald and Christopher Armstrong ahead of the council’s upcoming ‘Take the Next Step’ Employment Academies Roadshows

“They’re proving to be really successful in helping people in Belfast gain the skills, qualifications and licences that are directly matched with what employers need. The training on offer is both intensive and tailored – and participants tell us that they find the support we offer on strengthening interview skills invaluable. Everyone who completes an employment academy is guaranteed an interview with an employer looking to recruit.

“I’d encourage anyone living in Belfast who’s either looking for a job or thinking about reskilling for a new career to pop in to one of our roadshow events happening in Girdwood Community Hub, St Comgall’s, the Crescent Arts Centre and Banana Block at Portview. You’ll meet employers attached to each employment academy, have the chance to chat to people already working in the areas you’re interested in, find out more about the roles available – and get advice and information on the support available to help you take your next step into work or training.”

Belfast City Council’s Take the Next Step Employment Academies are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, September 6 - Girdwood Community Hub, BT14 6EG (10am to 12 noon) and St Comgall’s Main Hall, Divis Street, BT12 4AQ (2pm to 4pm).

Thursday, September 8 - Crescent Arts Centre (David Hill Studio), 2-4 University Road BT7 1NH (10am to 12 noon) and Banana Block, Portview Trade Centre, 310 Newtownards Rd. BT4 1GE (2pm to 4pm)