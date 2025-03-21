Frozen Water holds the key to celebrating World Water Day

NI Water’s Education Team are celebrating World Water Day this weekend by teaching children about the importance of protecting frozen water resources such as glaciers for future generations as part of the water cycle.

World Water Day is celebrated annually on March 22 and is the United Nations Observance focusing on the importance of fresh water. The theme for 2025 is ‘Glacier Preservation, highlighting the urgent need to protect glaciers and secure freshwater resources for future generations.

The water cycle is the ongoing process whereby the world’s water continuously moves between lakes, rivers, oceans, the atmosphere and the land. NI Water’s educational programme ‘H2O and the Wonderful World of Water’ teaches children about the water cycle, the value of water and how important it is for us all to look after it.

Under World Water Day’s 2025 theme ‘Glacier Preservation’, the curious students also learned more about protecting glaciers for the future. Activities also included a fun game of Water Bingo and exploring more about the meaning behind its ice caps card.

Pupils from St Bernard’s Primary School in Glengormley are pictured with NI Water Education Officer Anna Killen at the Belfast Wastewater Heritage Centre where they learned more about the water cycle and the importance of protecting frozen water formations like glaciers for future generations.

NI Water education officer Anna Killen said: “Glaciers store approximately 70% of the world's fresh water, making them the largest natural reservoir of freshwater on earth. They are critical to life as their meltwater is essential for drinking water, agriculture, industry, clean energy production and healthy ecosystems.

“However, climate change is impacting that for all of us. We are hearing more about how glaciers are melting rapidly and how that’s making the water cycle more unpredictable and extreme, causing uncertainty to water flows with profound impacts on people and the planet.