​Irish falls to third most popular language choice for A-Level students in Northern Ireland

​Irish has fallen to the third most popular language choice for A-Level students in Northern Ireland.
By Graeme Cousins
Published 17th Aug 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 15:34 BST

Spanish remains the most popular language at A-Level, followed by French, Irish and German

Spanish and French entries increased by 8.2% and 4.6% respectively compared to 2022 while Irish and German have declined by 11.8% and 13.9% respectively according to the British Council’s latest Language Trends Northern Ireland report.

Jonathan Stewart, British Council director for Northern Ireland, said: “Congratulations to all pupils who have received their A-Level language results today and we are delighted to see the increase in Spanish and French entries.

A-Levels results were released today. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty ImagesA-Levels results were released today. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images
“The benefits of having language skills and an understanding of other cultures cannot be overstated. Languages enable us to work together on global challenges, as well as opening doors for pupils to discover new people, places, and cultures. The British Council remains dedicated to working with the schools and educators to make language learning a priority.

“As stated in our most recent Language Trends 2023 report, languages are vital for the future of Northern Ireland as it seeks to build and strengthen relationships across the world.

“We wish all the students the best of luck as they embark on the next chapter of their academic journey.”

