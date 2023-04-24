NI school closures on Wednesday as strike brings 'civil service and education to a halt'

​

Anahilt PS

Many schools in the Lisburn area and across Northern Ireland, in consultation with their Boards of Governors, have determined it would not be possible to operate safely during a strike and that their schools will therefore be closed to all pupils on Wednesday 26th April 2023. Anahilt PS will be closed to pupils.

Members of the NASUWT union during a previous day of strike action

Camphill PS Ballymena

SCHOOL is CLOSED to all pupils this WEDNESDAY due to the NI Teachers STRIKE - see PARENTMAIL sent on Monday 24th April.

Botanic PS in south Belfast

Dear parents

School will be closed for ALL pupils on Wednesday 26thApril 2023 due to the Teachers’ Strike. This is for the whole day on this occasion.

Dear Parents / Guardians

It is extremely likely that Botanic Primary School will be closed to all pupils on Wednesday 26th April 2023. This will be for all pupils and NOT like the previous occasion when some pupils attended and the rest came at 12 noon.

I will provide more details over the course of the next few days – but these might only be final confirmation that the school will be definitely closed. I know you will want to be making other arrangements for your children that day.

Regards

Lagan College

"No students to attend school on this date"

Largest strike in Northern Ireland since 2011

Northern Ireland civil servants will take strike action on Wednesday 26 April.

NIPSA, the largest union here, will be joined by members of PCS, GMB, UNITE and all the teachers’ unions, UTU, NASUWT, INTO, NEU and NAHT. The scale of the action means that every community in Northern Ireland will be directly involved.

This action will bring the civil service and education to a halt and is the opening of a campaign of industrial action designed to bring the government to the negotiating table.

The strike will take place against a backdrop of a sharp decline in the real value of public service pay, the Northern Ireland public service budget crisis and overwhelming cost of living crunch hitting working class communities. Picket lines will be in place across Northern Ireland.

Strike rallies will be held in

Derry/Londonderry

Millennium Forum at 11am on 26 April, NIPSA speaker Maria Morgan, NIPSA Deputy General Secretary, and other trade union speakers.

Belfast

Belfast City Hall at 1pm on 26 April. NIPSA speaker, Carmel Gates NIPSA General Secretary will be joined by other trade union speakers.

NIPSA General Secretary, Carmel Gates said,

“The action has been forced in large measure by the government’s decision to implement sanctions in Northern Ireland. The sanctions imposed by the Secretary of State and Westminster are designed to force Northern Ireland political parties to return to Stormont. In effect, these sanctions only hurt ordinary people and will cause permanent damage to public services.

The pay award to our members of £552 is insulting and derisory and adds to the wage cut of more than 20% in 10 years. More than 60% of civil servants now earn below the NI median wage.

It is time for the trade union movement to say enough is enough. We will build a mighty campaign for pay justice and for an end to cuts in public services.

I call on every working-class community to join us in this struggle.”

