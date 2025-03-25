Northern Ireland amateur astronomers are invited to the Ulster Museum on March 29 to view a partial solar eclipse

The sky’s the limit for armchair astronomers when they are invited to the Ulster Museum on Saturday 29 March 2025 to view a partial solar eclipse with help from astrophysicists from Queen’s University.

Members of the Astrophysics Research Centre (ARC) at Queen’s and also the Irish Astronomical Association will ensure everyone watches the happenings in the heavens safely – either through a solar telescope or special, approved, eclipse glasses.

Children will also be shown the simple trick of projecting the Sun through a pinhole in paper or card to get a ‘shadow’ image on the ground or a wall that’s safe to look at.

There will be other family-friendly activities, including shows with an ‘inflatable planetarium’ to observe the night sky and hear about the life-cycles of stars. Members of the public can also find out about space weather with a mobile ‘planeterella’, a mind-boggling simulation of aurorae, the phenomenon of amazing light shows produced by the Sun.

A partial solar eclipse, as seen from space. Courtesy of the European Space Agency

Between 10am-12pm on Saturday, the Moon is due to pass between the Earth and the Sun, blocking out up to 40% of the Sun. How much of this will be visible without the aid of a solar telescope will depend on weather and location, according to Dr Ryan Milligan from ARC.

He said: “Clear skies will be needed to witness this event and exact times may vary slightly, although it should be visible from much of the UK around 11am. Just remember, never to look at the Sun directly – always use special glasses, a telescope or the pinhole trick.

“While partial solar eclipses are relatively common, around once a year, this weekend’s event is particularly exciting as it’s the prelude to the much rarer, total solar eclipse due to happen in August 2026.

“The 2026 event will be the first total solar eclipse visible from mainland Europe this millennium, so it’s a pretty big deal and should be very dramatic. We’ll be talking about that too, on Saturday.”

Partial solar eclipse, seen from Downpatrick, Co Down in 2021. Credit Ryan Milligan

Dr Charlotte Angus from ARC at Queen’s will also be at the Belfast event this weekend. She said it was important to encourage members of the public to get involved in astronomy, particularly the younger generations.

She said: “Astronomy is such an accessible science – anyone can look up at the sky and wonder! Events like solar eclipses are always an exciting opportunity to get people thinking about space, and hopefully spark inspiration in the next generation of scientists!”

Cailín Lynn, Programming Development Manager at National Museums NI added: “We’re delighted to be working with Queen’s in a creative way to connect the natural world to museum collections.

“This event will give visitors a unique chance to experience real-life events through hands-on activities and interactive displays. It’s a fantastic way to share the excitement of natural science with people of all ages.”