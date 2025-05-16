Young people in Northern Ireland want social integration - but don't believe it will happen, according to local think tank, Pivotal.

The report is based on extensive conversations with young people from around NI, and is about their views, assessments of current segregation and hopes for the future.

Pivotal, an independent think tank focused on Northern Ireland, describes itself as a "new future–facing public policy forum, independent of government and unaligned with any political party" which works with partners including Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University.

Ann Watt, Director of Pivotal, said: “This research shows that Northern Ireland’s young people have a keen sense of our divided society and how that has shaped their own experiences.

A teacher and students in a classroom. Young people in Northern Ireland want social integration, but don't believe it will happen, according to a local think tank.

“There is a clear consensus in favour of more integration and building understanding between different communities. This goes beyond the traditional sectarian divisions within local society, with young people very aware of the challenges facing ethnic minorities and newcomer families.

“However, there is a lack of confidence that significant changes will happen soon. The young people we spoke to feel that integration will ultimately be something for future generations."

The report found that NI's young people are keenly aware of growing up in a segregated society, particularly in education.

They want much more integration but they don't think it's going to happen for them, and instead think that's something for later generations.

They are not against efforts to break down barriers but they are sceptical about days out at school where you meet others.