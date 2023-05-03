The reason as to why the Board of Governors have resigned is unknown, however, Principal, Jimmy Jackson-Ware, has said that it is a 'temporary situation'.

The school currently had 355 pupils and is about to celebrate its 30th anniversary after being established as an integrated post primary school in 1994.

In a statement released on the school's Facebook page, Mr Jackson-Ware wrote: "Further to media reports I can confirm nine out of the 11 governors of Erne Integrated College Board of Governors have resigned.

Erne Integrated College in Enniskillen has been rocked as nine Board of Governors resign from their positions, with the school's Principal issuing a statement of reassurance

"I would like to thank the governors for their support, hard work and commitment to our school during their respective tenure of office.

"Contrary to the media reports I remain as Principal, as do my Senior Leadership Team and we continue to lead and manage this school.

"The resignation of the governors is a temporary situation.

"The school will continue to function as normal and there will be no impact on the high quality learning and teaching that takes place in Erne Integrated College.

Mr Jackson-Ware confirmed that he plans to retire at the end of the curriculum year after 35 years in education but that the decision has nothing to do with the nine resignations.

He further explained that integrated education is 'a vital force for positive change in Northern Ireland' after becoming Principal at the school in September 2015.

The statement continued: "My planned retirement has absolutely nothing to do with the governor resignations.

"I turned 60 years of age in November 2022.

"After 35 years of very rewarding and fulfilling teaching service, including 18 years as a Principal I made the decision to retire.

"Right from the inception of integrated education I have been a passionate supporter of the movement which I believe is a vital force for positive change in Northern Ireland.

"I feel very honoured and privileged to be the Principal of an integrated school.

"Since my appointment as Principal in September 2015 the school has experienced significant improvement in terms of the built environment, curriculum development, working relationships and student academic achievement."

Mr Jackson-Ware continued by stating that he was thankful for the 'hard work, dedication and support' of the staff and Board of Governors at Erne Integrated College and he will remain as Principal until he retires on August 31 this year.

After the news of the resignations circulated, NASUWT Northern Ireland official Justin McCamphill, which represents a high number of teachers at the school said the department 'needs to step in quickly' to address what is happening amid the resignations.

“The department needs to step in quickly and ensure that adequate governance arrangements are put in place,” he said.

"At this stage it is unclear who is running the school, so the department needs to act quickly to ensure the proper running of the school.”