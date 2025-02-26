​​Proposals to build state-of-the-art National Football Centre outside Ballymena

​​Proposals to build a new state-of-the-art National Football Centre outside Ballymena have been labelled as "game-changing" for the sport in Northern Ireland.

The Irish FA announced on Tuesday that a new 50-acre site near the renowned Galgorm Hotel & Spa will facilitate the plans, which the IFA say will incorporate "world-class pitches and cutting-edge training facilities." In a press release, the Irish FA hope that the site - which will be leased on a long-term basis by Galgorm - will be ready to open its doors in 2028, pending the approval of planning permission. Speaking at the launch event, Stormont's Communities Minister Gordon Lyons labelled the proposals as "a good day for Northern Ireland". He added: "We know how important the game is in Northern Ireland and it's part of our DNA. "The problem is that our existing facilities have fallen behind and they no longer reflect the standards that we want to see at all levels. "We have no National Football Centre in Northern Ireland whilst other countries enjoy modern facilities both at club and elite level. "In May, I signed off on a policy framework for the Northern Ireland Football Fund. I was the first minister to do so and we cemented the commitment to work with the IFA to deliver the National Football Centre for our national teams. "I was pleased to launch the first call for applications from performance clubs less than four weeks ago, but I'm also delighted that we are moving the National Training Centre objective forward and I look forward to making further announcements about grassroots."

Around £3 million of government funding was earmarked for the National Training Centre via the Sub-Regional Stadia Funding back in 2011.

That programme has since been renamed as the Northern Ireland Football Fund, with Irish FA CEO Patrick Nelson confident they will receive financial assistance from the Northern Ireland Assembly despite the partnership being between two private companies.

The Irish Football Association today confirmed details of its plans to create a new state-of-the-art, multi-million-pound National Football Centre located on a 50-acre site opposite the renowned Galgorm near Ballymena. Pictured with Gordon Lyons, Minister for Communities of Northern Ireland are (left to right): Aaron Hughes, Technical Director, Irish Football Association; Patrick Nelson, Chief Executive Officer, Irish Football Association; Colin Johnston, Managing Director, Galgorm; Conrad Kirkwood, President, Irish Football Association; Michael O’Neill, Northern Ireland Senior Men’s Manager, Irish Football Association; and Angela Platt, Director Women’s Football, Irish Football Association. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

He explained: "Lots of things happen in the public and private sector these days.

"Governments are built on public private combinations and we are a private company at the heart of it.

"We are a private company that is owned by our members. The Galgorm is a private company as well and Governments are well used to working with people like us.

"We have worked with the Government for the last 15 years and we will work with them in the future.

"The Minister (Gordon Lyons) has been very clear about his aspiration to deliver more for our football facilities.

"We talk to him and his officials on a regular basis and we feel very confident."

When asked about the potential cost for the project, Irish FA President Conrad Kirkwood refused to go into details but acknowledged how they are confident in achieving planning permission.

He stated: "It would be wholly inappropriate to talk about costs at this moment as we will be entering into a bidding process so for us to declare our hand in what we have and what we might be looking for straight away allows bidders that information too.

"We want to get the best value for this facility.

"We still need planning but the Galgorm has a good relationship with the planners, we have already met with them and we are very excited with where this is going "What council area in Northern Ireland wouldn't want a facility like this in their location?