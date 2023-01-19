News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

UPDATE: These are the schools closed today January 19 due to 'adverse weather conditions'

These are the schools being closed today due to the adverse weather conditions.

By Gemma Murray
1 hour ago - 1 min read

A full list is available on the Education Authority website.

They are:

Hide Ad

Western Schools

Most Popular

- Ashlea Primary School, 163 Stevenson Park, BT47 3QT

- St Canice's Primary School, Feeny, 34 Glenedra Road, BT47 4TW

Hide Ad

- St Mary's Primary School Claudy, 70 Monadore Road, BT47 4DP

- St Patrick's Primary School Newtownstewart, Dublin Street, BT78 4AQ

Hide Ad

- St Mary's Primary School Gortnaghey, 82 Gortnaghey Road, BT47 4PZ

Hide Ad

North Eastern Schools

- St Patrick's Primary School Glenariff, 244 Garron Road, BT44 0RB

Hide Ad

- St Ciaran's Primary School, 132 Layde Road, BT44 0NJ

Motorists Battle the snow on the A26 near Ballymena Co Antrim.Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
Hide Ad

- Gaelscoil an Chaistil, 5 Bothar na hAithe, BT54 6QQ

- St Killian's College, Garron Tower, BT44 0JS

Hide Ad
Read More
Met Office Weather Warning extended for third day - 'potential for some challeng...

Treacherous driving conditions this morning as Met Office Yellow weather warning in place until noon today

Hide Ad
Met Office issues weather warning for ice and snow in Northern Ireland.Snow falls on the ground across Londonderry. Views of the Guild Hall, both Cathedrals and the peace bridge.

Northern Ireland weather: Snow slows down life in Northern Ireland today - 28 images

Primary schoolEducation Authority