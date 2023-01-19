UPDATE: These are the schools closed today January 19 due to 'adverse weather conditions'
These are the schools being closed today due to the adverse weather conditions.
A full list is available on the Education Authority website.
They are:
Western Schools
- Ashlea Primary School, 163 Stevenson Park, BT47 3QT
- St Canice's Primary School, Feeny, 34 Glenedra Road, BT47 4TW
- St Mary's Primary School Claudy, 70 Monadore Road, BT47 4DP
- St Patrick's Primary School Newtownstewart, Dublin Street, BT78 4AQ
- St Mary's Primary School Gortnaghey, 82 Gortnaghey Road, BT47 4PZ
North Eastern Schools
- St Patrick's Primary School Glenariff, 244 Garron Road, BT44 0RB
- St Ciaran's Primary School, 132 Layde Road, BT44 0NJ
- Gaelscoil an Chaistil, 5 Bothar na hAithe, BT54 6QQ
- St Killian's College, Garron Tower, BT44 0JS
