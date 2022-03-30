When are the school Easter holidays in Northern Ireland? Date schools are off for Easter and when they go back
The Easter holidays are around the corner – here's when the schools are off in Northern Ireland
Easter is around the corner, with many students and parents alike are looking forward to a well deserved rest.
However it can be tricky to remember when the school holidays will fall, as the dates change year on year.
Here is everything you need to know about when Easter falls this year and when are the schools off in Northern Ireland?
When is Easter 2022?
Easter this year, is later than normal, falling on Sunday, April 17.
Read More
When are the school Easter holidays?
According to the Department of Education, in Northern Ireland the Easter holidays will fall from Thursday, April 14th to Friday, April 22, 2022.
Students will return to school on Monday, April 25th and will be off again for the May Day bank holiday on May 2, and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, June 2-3rd.
Where can I find out information about term time dates?
Information about term time dates in Northern Ireland can be found on the Department of Education's website here.
The term dates and holidays for 2022/2023 are also available.
More from the News Letter:
Northern Ireland school holidays 2022: full list of term dates and breaks, including February half term and Easter
What are the best secondary schools in Northern Ireland 2021? Sunday Times School Guide Parent Power results