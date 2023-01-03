Check the food label on items

But all too often they don’t achieve long-lasting results – and aren’t really a sensible, healthy choice either.

“For the most part, foods should not be ‘banned’ or eliminated completely,” says GP Dr Sameer Sanghvi, from LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor (onlinedoctor.lloydspharmacy.com).

Nutritional therapist Laura Southern (londonfoodtherapy.com) adds: “January is a busy month for patients wanting my help with losing weight, but I always advise them to stay away from fad diets, juice cleanses and extreme calorie restriction, as these can just lead to disordered eating and yo-yo dieting."

Nutrition expert Laura Southern.

Here, the experts address some of the most common weight-loss claims…

1. Skipping meals

Southern says intermittent fasting – usually a 12-hour overnight fast, with gaps between meals – may sometimes be recommended as part of a weight-loss programme. But generally speaking, skipping meals is not advised.

“While for some people, this [intermittent fasting] could mean skipping a meal, I would never advise anyone to do that without support – it’s simply not suitable or necessary for many people,” says Southern.

“Skipping meals or eating in a restricted way can lead to binge eating, which creates unhealthy behaviours and won’t ultimately support weight loss.”

2. Cutting carbs

While many diets advocate cutting carbs, the experts stress there are many different types of carbohydrates – and while they’re often thought of as being just white bread, pasta, rice and potatoes, carbohydrates are also found in foods like veg, fruit, nuts and seeds.

“Carbohydrates are a really important part of our diet,” stresses Sanghvi, who says most adults need around 225–325g of carbohydrates a day.

There are three different types of carbs – starchy, fibre and sugars.

Sanghvi says starchy carbs (like potatoes, bread, pasta and rice – wholegrain varieties where possible) should make up a third of our daily food intake.

“They’re a great source of energy and contain lots of nutrients we need to keep the body healthy,” he explains.

“Starchy carbs often contain fibre, which is good for gut health and to keep you feeling fuller for longer.”

However, there is a part of the avoiding carbs mantra that’s worth adhering to, he suggests: “Most of us should reduce our intake of sugars, especially free sugars – these are the sugars added to chocolates, cakes and fizzy drinks, but they also occur naturally in honey and juice.”

3. Eating ‘breakfast like a king’ and ‘dinner like a pauper’

“Having a good breakfast is a great way to set you up for the day. But don’t overdo it at breakfast, or you might eat into your calorie intake for the day, leaving yourself feeling hungry later,” says Sanghvi.