A Ballymoney father, who endured months of sleepless nights managing Type 1 diabetes in his son, has brought to the UK a new colour-changing light that makes blood sugar levels visible at a glance.

Paul McCaw’s new UK company, Lewcose, has launched to support families living with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) with the release of Glowcose – a calming, colour-changing light.

Designed for use at home, Glowcose connects to a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) and reflects real-time blood sugar levels through ambient light - no screens, numbers or alerts.

The Ballymoney father-of-three says ‘it’s a quiet visual layer of reassurance for parents, carers and children managing T1D’.

“Glowcose felt like something our family had been waiting for,” said Paul McCaw, founder and director of Lewcose.

"We didn’t want another medical-looking device. We needed something that helped us live with diabetes - not around it.

"Glowcose fits into our home, it helps our son Lewis understand what’s happening with his body, and it gives us peace of mind without having to constantly reach for a phone.”

Paul, now living in Lisburn, launched Lewcose after months of broken sleep, worry and alarm fatigue. Like many parents of children with T1D, he was waking throughout the night to check glucose levels - a routine that meant unlocking phones, opening apps, working out ranges and reacting in the dark.

“Now I can glance at the soft glow coming from Lewis’s room. The colour tells me everything. If it’s green, he’s in range. If it’s red or purple, I know what to do. I don’t even need to get out of bed unless I have to.”

Glowcose turns complex data into simple colour. For families, that means one less thing to decode in the middle of the night, and one more way to feel calm and in control.

As long as there’s an internet connection, the device updates every five minutes using a progressing red/green/blue (RGB) colour scale: Red = low; Orange = going low; Green = in range; Blue = going high; Purple = high.