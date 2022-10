In tandem with exercise, diet is crucial when it comes to working out, as it plays an important role in achieving optimum results. Proteins and carbohydrate are vital nutrients, whether your aim be to lose weight or build muscle.

Fitness experts at Breaking Muscle, a website dedicated to offering advice on exercise and nutrition, have highlighted the best foods to eat to help you to see results quickly.

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are high in fibre and water to reduce your calorie intake, as well as being a good source of complex carbohydrates

Another great source of complex carbohydrates is sweet potatoes, contributing to a full stomach due to being high in fibre and water to reduce your calorie intake. Not to mention, they contain vitamin A, potassium, and riboflavin to name a few, which all aid the muscle building process. A flavourful pairing for sweet potatoes is red peppers which are filled with anti-inflammatory antioxidants to ease any pain after a workout.

Greek yoghurt

Due to being high in protein, Greek yoghurt is essential for your diet and is low in fat and sugar. It helps to promote weight loss while simultaneously building muscle. It also contains probiotics to improve your immune and digestive health to contribute to a healthy gut biome. Add a handful of almond to the yoghurt for an even more effective snack, as one ounce has six grams of protein.

Brown rice

Containing fibre, complex carbohydrates, proteins, and antioxidants, brown rice is an excellent food for exercise – and with healthy fat, it supplies your body with long-term energy during workouts. Plus, the high-fibre causes your body to feel more full, thus reducing your intake of calories to help with weight loss. Pair with kidney or black beans for an increased intake of protein to contribute to lower body weight and lean muscle gain.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is great for boosting endurance and strength for your workouts. Not only does it provide complex carbohydrates and protein to aid your workout progress, but it is rich in fiber too. Plus, you can add in extras for more flavour like berries, which contain inflammation-fighting antioxidants that help your body to heal after exercise.

Eggs

Eggs are very high in protein and are fantastic for building muscle – and they can even help with weight loss too due to the high protein and the healthy fat to make you feel fuller. To help muscle gain and weight loss, poached or boiled eggs are the healthiest way to consume them as they retain most of their nutrients and don’t require adding more calories from extras such as oil. Serve your eggs with whole grain bread for a high intake of protein and fibre.