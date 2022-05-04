Brave mum-of-two battling breast cancer shaves her head to 'take back control' before chemotherapy

A GoFundMe page she started three days ago says Charlene - from Banbridge in Co Down - is "raising money in aid of BREAST CANCER RESEARCH AID and every donation will help".

"Thank you in advance for your contribution to this cause that means so much to me," she adds.

Explaining her situation, Charlene writes: "Hello my name is Charlene, I'm 32 years old and a single parent to Archie 5 and Annie 1.

Charlene Edgar from GoFundMe page

"I was diagnosed with invasive triple negative lubular breast cancer and soon will be undergoing chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy.

"I've decided to brave the shave before my hair starts to fall out due to chemo, let's just say I've decided when my hair should go and not let cancer decide.

"I'm taking control, with this I thought it would be nice to try raise some money for the breast cancer charity, the people that will be helping me try to beat this cancer (ps I'm going to whoop it's ass ) my mummy was also diagnosed with cervical cancer in September last year so I'm doing this for her and all cancer warriors, so please even if you could donate £1 I would be so grateful, let's try make a positive out of every situation and beat cancers butt!

"Lots of love Charlene, Archie and Annie xx"

So far Charlene's page has raised £1,970. See it here

According to breastcancer.org triple-negative breast cancer is a type of breast cancer that is usually more aggressive, harder to treat, and more likely to come back (recur) than cancers that are hormone receptor-positive.

Triple-negative breast cancers don't respond to hormonal therapy medicines or the medicines that target the HER2 protein.

About 10-15% of all breast cancers are triple-negative. Triple-negative breast cancer is more common in: women younger than 40.