Captain Sir Tom Moore Covid-19 pandemic hero: East Belfast estate where mural to NHS hero was painted 'saddened' by Charity Commission finding that family benefited from his fundraising
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A famous gable wall in the Clonduff estate of east Belfast was painted with a stunning and colourful portrait of the famous military veteran after he made headlines for doing laps of his garden on his zimmer frame to raise funds for the NHS during the Covid pandemic in 2020.
But now a Charity Commission report has found that his family made more than a million pounds through their association with the charity set up in his name.
The charities watchdog concluded there had been repeated instances of misconduct by the veteran’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband, Colin.
Sir Tom became a household name in the pandemic, raising millions for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden in lockdown.
But separately, a £1.4 million book deal and an £18,000 awards ceremony appearance fee were among the financial benefits Mr and Mrs Ingram-Moore enjoyed through their family links to the Captain Tom Foundation.
DUP Lisnasharragh councillor Bradley Ferguson said the people of Clonduff in east Belfast held Capt Tom in such high regard that they painted a special mural of him, images of which went round the world.
"Obviously there's disappointment and probably sadness now locally in the actions of the family regarding what they've done,” he said.
"But Tom himself is still held in high regard and this certainly wouldn't take away from his memory and all that he did.
"And what he did achieve, of course, includes both his fundraising during the pandemic and then obviously, during his service to the nation in the armed forces.
(It is understood that the mural had since gone)
The commission twice called on the Ingram-Moores to make a “suitable donation” from the book deal to the foundation set up in his name but declined both times.
As a result the commission has issued disqualification orders meaning Mrs Ingram-Moore cannot be a trustee or hold a senior management role in any charity in England and Wales for 10 years, nor Mr Ingram-Moore for eight years.