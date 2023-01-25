The study wants to establish if cheese affects sleep quality and causes nightmares

The chosen candidates will be required to record their sleep quality, energy levels and their dreams.

The company would like to find out if there’s any truth in the commonly held belief that eating cheese before bed has a negative impact on people’s sleep quality, and whether it increases the chance of nightmares. The team of people will be employed over a three-month period and will be expected to give full reviews and feedback throughout.

The platform, Sleep Junkie, is looking for people to get started in March 2023. The application states that successful candidates need to be at least 21 years old, be a self-starter, honest, with good writing skills and enjoy both sleeping and eating. It’s also noted that the candidate must own a smartwatch or fitness tracker that tracks sleep, have a consistent sleep schedule, and be able to sleep alone during the trials. The candidate should also not suffer from any current sleep issues and must not have any dairy or lactose intolerances.

Sleep Junkie is looking to understand and test the science behind the popular European concept that eating cheese before bed has a negative impact on sleep and will cause nightmares. The study will also look into the different types of cheeses, and whether or not they have different effects.

To facilitate the study, Sleep Junkie’s sleep experts will provide a list of cheeses the ‘dairy dreamers’ should eat each week. These will include blue, hard, soft-ripened and processed cheeses. The trial will also include vegan and lactose-free cheese within the selection.

The candidates will then eat one kind of cheese every night for a week before sleeping, with a week break between each cheese swap to ensure results can be accurately recorded. The candidates will have all costs of cheese reimbursed and be paid £1,000 each at the end of the trial.

The candidates will be expected to log their sleep quality via their sleep tracker, but also provide a written evaluation of their sleep quality, energy levels throughout the week and any information on dreams.

Dorothy Chambers, of Sleep Junkie, said: “Everyone knows the old wives’ tale that eating cheese before bed can give you nightmares, but we really wanted to know just how much truth was in that. Here at Sleep Junkie, we stay committed to ensuring that everyone can get a good night’s sleep, but what happens if it’s a cheese addict that needs some good rest?”

“We’re also aware that it isn’t just nightmares that can play havoc on a good night’s sleep so we wanted to see if there was a link between the different types of cheese and other symptoms that can leave you feeling unrested.”“So, if you’re a cheese-lover, sleep fan and can keep a good diary, this is quite the opportunity. We’re expecting a high volume of applicants so be sure to get yours in soon!”