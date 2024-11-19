​Mona Strain from Ballykinler, Co Down, is one of some 40,000 – 50,000 people living with COPD in Northern Ireland, a debilitating condition that happens when the lungs become inflamed, damaged and narrowed

​An 83-year-old Co Down woman who has has been living with COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) for several years is sharing her experience on World COPD Day today (Wednesday, November 20),

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Mona Strain from Ballykinler is one of some 40,000 – 50,000 people living with COPD in Northern Ireland, a debilitating condition that happens when the lungs become inflamed, damaged and narrowed. COPD is associated with long-term exposure to irritants and in the majority of cases, smoking is the cause. Occupational or environmental factors, such as dust or chemicals, can also cause the condition.

A smoker who has long since given up the habit, Mona explained how, “devastated” she was to learn of her COPD diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was devastated and cross of what I had done to myself smoking for so many years,” said Mona.

“I had a shortage of breath, it was very bad at times and I had regular chest infections and I was hospitalised with them. I was a smoker and that was the trouble. As soon as I was told it was COPD that was it. The day I was diagnosed I stopped smoking. I remember saying to my little granddaughter, “Granny’s not well and she can’t smoke anymore’. That was it.”

Mona described her condition as a, “such a cruel disease” and praised the support she and her family have received from the South Eastern Trust- led Respiratory Team.

“The team are brilliant, I only have to lift the phone and the staff are out. If I hadn’t have had them I don’t know what I would have done. I feel confident that I have backup and that means a lot.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A familiar face to her many patients including Mona, Respiratory Team Lead Nurse Holly Crooks explained how she and her team care and support their COPD patients.

“COPD is a very debilitating condition which progressively gets worse for patients. We aim to help and support our patients to live as independently as possible and also support their family and carers. From that first initial contact we develop long-term relationships with our patients building on a foundation of trust, respect and compassionate care,” said Holly.

“We work very closely with the wider multidisciplinary team, optimising the care and support within the patient’s home environment such as GP, District Nursing, Occupational Therapy, Dietician, Palliative Care Team and the Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke Association.”

Holly described how she feels very, “privileged” in her role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am invited into patient’s, like Mona’s home, to provide care in their own home environment. We care for our patients holistically, managing their respiratory symptoms but also seeing the person behind it, ensuring they feel valued and listened to.”

Holly continued: “Within the service we offer support and guidance with smoking cessation, onward referral to pulmonary rehabilitation programme, education with inhaler technique and we also provide domiciliary reviews when patients are unwell to help prevent hospital admission.