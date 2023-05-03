News you can trust since 1737
Concern for woman seen in area of Hightown Road wearing cream-coloured hat and blue hiking boots

Police are appealing for information following the report of a concern for the safety of a woman in the Hightown Road area of Newtownabbey on Tuesday 2 May.

By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd May 2023, 08:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 08:43 BST

In a statement, issued this morning, Sergeant McClintock said: “Shortly before 11.40am we received calls from members of the public who were concerned for the woman’s wellbeing.“She is described as being approximately 55-years-old, wearing a navy gilet, a cream-coloured hat and blue hiking shoes and was last seen in the vicinity of St Enda’s GAA club.”

He added: “I am appealing to the woman or to anyone who may know of her whereabouts to get in touch so that we confirm that she is safe and well.”

"Police can be contacted on 101 quoting reference number 703 of 02/05/23.”

Hightown Road - Google maps.jpegHightown Road - Google maps.jpeg
Hightown Road - Google maps.jpeg
