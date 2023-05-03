In a statement, issued this morning, Sergeant McClintock said: “Shortly before 11.40am we received calls from members of the public who were concerned for the woman’s wellbeing.“She is described as being approximately 55-years-old, wearing a navy gilet, a cream-coloured hat and blue hiking shoes and was last seen in the vicinity of St Enda’s GAA club.”

He added: “I am appealing to the woman or to anyone who may know of her whereabouts to get in touch so that we confirm that she is safe and well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Police can be contacted on 101 quoting reference number 703 of 02/05/23.”