Consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr John Manderson from the South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust, has been inaugurated as the 71st President of the Ulster Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society.
By Helen McGurk
Published 18th Oct 2023, 16:12 BST
This is a prestigious award and it is a great honour for Dr Manderson who has been recognised for his contributions over many years to the specialty, particularly in the field of fetal medicine. Dr Manderson brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this esteemed position.

He has been instrumental in advancing medical practices, his research contributions have enriched the understanding of complex obstetric and gynaecological conditions

Dr Manderson said: “It is an honour indeed to be President of the Ulster Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society for the next 12 months. This is an intergenerational society formed in 1952 which meets four times per year. Our most recent meeting had an excellent range of speakers including Trust chief executive, Roisin Coulter who talked about health transformation and the need to ‘Reflect Refocus and Renew’.

“The Presidential Address focuses on a non-academic specialty topic so given my interest in cycling and sport, my talk was entitled ‘Catch Me If You Can – From Elixirs to Epo and Beyond’ where I discussed the issue of doping and detection in sport. I am very much looking forward to the next 12 months as President and to further the Society’s mission of advancing healthcare for women in Northern Ireland.”

Chief executive, Roisin Coulter added: “ His wealth of knowledge, experience and dedication has earned Dr Manderson this esteemed position and I wish him well in the year ahead.”

