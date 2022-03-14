Covid-19: Northern Ireland pharmacies have supplied over one million lateral flow test kits

Community pharmacists Lesa McLaughlin and David McCrea of Dundela Pharmacy with Chief Executive of Community Pharmacy NI, Gerard Greene

The figures were revealed by the representative body Community Pharmacy NI as it hailed the contribution of local pharmacies to mark two years since the pandemic began in Northern Ireland.

The sector has provided a total of around 150,000 booster jabs to the public during the recent winter roll-out designed to guard against the spread of the omicron variant.

Reflecting on the past two years, Community Pharmacy NI chief executive Gerard Greene said: “The last two years has demonstrated that community pharmacy can go beyond day-to-day services to support the changing health and wellbeing needs of our population.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Through the flexibility and adaptability of the sector, we have seen it taking on increased patient demands and providing additional services.”

He called for health authorities to “build upon” that work, saying: “I think it is hugely important that the Department of Health seeks to build upon the success to date and ensures that community pharmacy remains an integral part of the health and social care family going forward.”

Mr Greene continued: “The community pharmacy network has worked tremendously hard to ensure that patients have been able to continue to receive services, uninterrupted by the pressures of the pandemic. Staff have shown flexibility and adaptability under extreme pressure.

“Community pharmacy needs to be commissioned in a way that reflects increased responsibilities and demands. Emerging from the pandemic, more and more patients will look to their local community pharmacist first, as they have done during the last two years.