Covid care home outbreaks – in single figures for months – surge to 85 across NI

Covid outbreaks in NI care homes have surged since mid-July.

The rate of care home outbreaks has been in single figures since March but has risen sharply since mid July.

The department says that 50 of the outbreaks are displaying symptoms, 34 are not, and one is unknown either way.

The figures yesterday also showed that 232 inpatients in NI had Covid-19, a steady rise from the summer low of 17 patients on June 14.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of current inpatients, 32 are in intensive care, 25 of whom are on ventilators.

The department also said that 101% of NI hospital beds are currently occupied.

Over 155,000 people in NI have tested positive for Covid to date.

MORE NEWS

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.