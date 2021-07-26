Kilkeel tragedy: Funeral date confirmed for Sharon Perry after sea accident

Tributes have been paid to Kilkeel woman Sharon Perry after the emergency services recovered her the from water near Kilkeel Harbour.

Police said they were called out at around 7:20am on Saturday.

A spokesman said they responded to a report of a female in the water near Harbour Road in Kilkeel.

“Police attended the scene, along with other emergency services where, sadly, the woman’s body was recovered from the water and she was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said in a statement.

“A post mortem is scheduled to determine the cause of death. This death is not being treated as suspicious.”

A family notice said that Mrs Perry, from Churchview Close in the town, was the “dearly loved” wife of James and devoted mother to Lynda and William, a dear mother-in-law to David as well as a “much loved sister and friend”.

Independent councillor Henry Reilly said he understood a man saw her struggling in the water but could not get to her.

“Her family later put out a statement thanking him for trying to save her,” Mr Reilly told the News Letter.

“She was a lovely lady, very gentle and well respected in the area.”

He understood she was in her early sixties.

“I noticed on her Facebook page she was always out early or later in the evening taking photographs of beautiful coastal scenes. She was becoming quite an accomplished photographer. She was also a good guitarist.”

He said she had been an active member of Mourne Presbyterian Church and where she had been involved in youth organisations.

“It is a terrible tragedy,” he added.

The councillor said there are two open water swimming clubs in Kilkeel which go out every morning “rain hail or shine”.

He added: “It is becoming increasingly popular and they often use the beach to the side of the harbour, which is where Mrs Perry got into difficulty.” The groups are particularly common with female swimmers, he said, although he did not know if Mrs Perry was a member of any of them.

Mrs Perry’s funeral is to take place on Wednesday in Kilkeel, however due to Covid restrictions the family have requested that their home and the funeral remain private.

