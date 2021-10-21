The global pandemic has touched every corner of the globe, with the lives of millions of people being impacted.

According to the World Health Organisation there have been 241,411,380 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 4,912,112 confirmed deaths.

But there are some countries that have been impacted more than others, we take a look at the countries with the highest number of confirmed Covid cases in the world.

The USA has had the highest number of confirmed Covid cases in the world.

United States

The United States has the highest number of positive Covid cases in the world.

Out of a population of 331,449,281 people there have been 44,771,558 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 722,690 confirmed deaths.

India

India has one of the world's largest populations with 1.3 billion people calling this country home.

India has the second highest number of positive Covid cases in the world.

According to the World Health Organisation there have been 34,108,996 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 452,651 confirmed deaths.

Brazil

Brazil has the highest number of positive cases in South America.

According to the World Health Organisation there have been 21,651,910 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 603,465 confirmed deaths.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has the highest number of positive Covid cases in Europe.

According to the World Health Organisation there have been 8,541,196 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 138,852 confirmed deaths.

Regionally this breaks down to 6,967,915 cases in England, 592,721 in Scotland, 382,203 in Wales and 250,930 in Northern Ireland.

Russia

Russia is the largest country in the world, spanning 11 times zones.

According to the World Health Organisation there have been 8,094,825 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 226,353 confirmed deaths.

Turkey

Turkey is home to a population of 84.34 million people.

According to the World Health Organisation there have been 7,714,379 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 68,060 confirmed deaths.

France

Another European country to make the list, France was one of the first countries in Europe hit heavily by the pandemic.

According to the World Health Organisation there have been 6,875,557 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 114,986 confirmed deaths.

Iran

Iran has the highest rates of Covid in the Middle East.

According to the World Health Organisation there have been 5,809,967 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 124,423 confirmed deaths.

Argentina

Argentina has the second highest rate of cases in South America.

According to the World Health Organisation there have been 5,273,463 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 115,704 confirmed deaths.

Colombia

Colombia has the third highest rate of cases in South America.

According to the World Health Organisation there have been 4,982,575 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 126,886 confirmed deaths.