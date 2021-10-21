The global pandemic has touched every corner of the globe, with the lives of millions of people being impacted.

According to the World Health Organisation there have been 241,411,380 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 4,912,112 confirmed deaths.

But there are some countries that have manged to avoid a single infection.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tonga is one of the few countries in the world with 0 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Tonga - 0 confirmed cases

Officially named the Kingdom of Tonga, this Polynesian country has managed to avoid a single infection.

Known for its pristine beaches and coral reefs. Tonga is made up of 120 islands is located 5,200km from Australia and 2,382km from New Zealand.

Statistics from the World Health Organisation show that from January 3, 2020 to October, 20, 2021, there have been no confirmed cases or deaths reported.

Out of a population of 105,697 people 80,062 vaccines have been administered.

Nauru - 0 confirmed cases

Nauru is the world's smallest island nation and is one of the least visited countries in the world.

Located 4,496km north east of Australia, its population of 10,834 people have managed to stay Covid free throughout the pandemic.

According to the World Health Organisation from January 3, 2020 to October 20, 2021, there have been no confirmed cases or deaths reported.

Kiribati - 0 confirmed cases

The Republic of Kiribati is an island nation located in the Pacific Ocean made up of 32 atols.

Located 4,781km from Australia, its population of 119,446 people have managed to stay Covid free throughout the pandemic.

According to the World Health Organisation from January 3, 2020 to October 20, 2021, there have been no confirmed cases or deaths reported.

Tuvalu - 0 confirmed cases

Tuvalu is made up of 9 coral islands and is located 5,067km from Australia and is the fourth smallest country in the world.

Its population of 11,792 people have managed to stay Covid free throughout the pandemic.

According to the World Health Organisation from January 3, 2020 to October 20, 2021, there have been no confirmed cases or deaths reported.

Samoa - 1 confirmed case

Samoa is often known for its talented rugby players, but this Polynesian nation is also a popular tourist spot due to its idyllic beaches and lush tropical landscape.

Located 2,900km from New Zealand, its population of 198,410 people have managed to keep Covid infections down to only 1 confirmed case.

According to the World Health Organisation from January 3, 2020 to October 20, 2021, there has been 1 confirmed case of Covid, with no deaths reported.

Vanuatu - 3 confirmed case

Made up of over 80 islands that stretch 1,300km, Vanuatuis known for its coral reefs and World War Two shipwrecks.

Located 2,722km from New Zealand, its population of 307,150 people have managed to keep Covid infections down to only 3 confirmed cases.

According to the World Health Organisation from January 3, 2020 to October 20, 2021, there has been 3 confirmed cases of Covid, with no deaths reported.

Marshall Islands - 4 confirmed cases

Located between Hawaii and the Philippines, the waters around the Marshall Islands are popular with shipwreck divers due to the amount of shipwrecks from World War Two.

Is population of 59,194 people have managed to keep Covid infections down to only 4 confirmed cases.

According to the World Health Organisation from January 3, 2020 to October 20, 2021, there have been 4 confirmed cases of Covid, with no deaths reported.

Palau - 8 confirmed cases

Palau is made up of over 500 islands and prior to the pandemic was a popular tourist destination.

Located 1,504km from the Philippines, its population of 18,092 people have managed to keep Covid infections down to only 8 confirmed cases.

According to the World Health Organisation from January 3, 2020 to October 20, 2021, there have been 8 confirmed cases of Covid, with no deaths reported.

Solomon Islands - 20 confirmed cases

Made of six large islands and over 900 small ones, the Solomon Islands is located 1,823km from Papa New Guinea.

Its population of 686,878 people have managed to keep Covid infections down to only 20 confirmed cases.

According to the World Health Organisation from January 3, 2020 to October 20, 2021, there have been 20 confirmed cases of Covid, with no deaths reported.

St Helena, British Overseas Territory - 0 confirmed cases

Not necessarily a country, but a British Overseas Territory, St Helena has managed to be one of the only places in the UK and the world, that has remained Covid free.

St Helena has a population of around 4,500 people and features a remote location 1,200 miles west of the African nation of Angola and 2,500 miles east of Brazil,

The island is most known for being the place that Napoleon Bonaparte was exiled to and died in 1821, the former French Military Commander's home is now a museum.